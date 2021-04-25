New players pose additional threats to Jerusalem tensions

JERUSALEM (AP) — The holy city of Jerusalem is a tinderbox of competing religious and political claims. These have repeatedly triggered bouts of Israeli-Palestinian violence. In the latest round of unrest, there have been some additional sparks to the nightly clashes between Palestinian crowds and Israeli police. These include Jewish extremists who, emboldened by their political patrons’ recent election to parliament, staged a provocative march to Jerusalem’s walled Old City chanting “death to the Arabs.” Rocket fire out of the Gaza Strip and political posturing by Israeli and Palestinian leaders have added to the combustible mix.