Minor Travel Issues Possible Overnight

We will see some light freezing rain in spots. See below.

We had a cool weekend. 50 for the official high Saturday. Cooler Sunday but at least we had sun most of the day. The northwest winds a bit breezy added a chill to the air. Saturday saw .06” of an inch of rain. Pretty minor.

Futuretrack is showing skies clouding overnight and light rain chances. Cloudy Monday. The rain will likely be in the form of freezing rain at times overnight and early Monday, especially north. Rain should clear out early. The roads could be slick in spots. Monday will be cloudy all day. Tuesday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the later part of the day and evening. Wednesday will have lingering shower chances and likely a bit of sun. Just a bit. Thursday at this point is looking like a mostly sunny day.

Our temperature trend has us seasonal overall. Some highs (Tuesday), some lows (Monday) through next work week.

Tonight, mainly cloudy and isolated showers and light freezing rain is possible late. Low tonight 31. The rain chances at 70%. Winds becoming southeast 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Rain chances are low (30%) Monday during the day under cloudy skies. A warm front approaches and lifts Monday night. The winds will be ESE 5-15 mph gusting up to 25 mph. Monday’s high near 50. The east winds from Lake Michigan will keep us cool. Monday night will be mild with warmer air filtering in. Low of 45. Rain chances Monday night at 30%

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We will warm to near 70. Likely cooler for Rhinelander-Eagle River (50s) as the warm front may not make it that far north.

Shower chances lingering into Wednesday. Under partly sunny skies, Wednesday will be near 60 for a high. Lingering rain chances at 30%. Thursday will likely end up being mostly sunny and dry. A high in the lower 60s. Friday under sunny skies, a bit warmer with a high of 64.

The following weekend has Saturday mostly sunny and 67. Sunday partly sunny and 71.

4/25/21 Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

*Weather history on this date

1984 - A late season snowstorm struck the Northern Rockies and the Northern Plains. The storm produced some unusually high snowfall totals. The town of Lead, located in the Black Hills of western South Dakota, was buried under 67 inches of snow. Red Lodge, located in the mountains of southern Montana, reported 72 inches of snow. Up to 60 inches blanketed the mountains of northern Wyoming. It was rated the worst late season storm of record for much of the affected area. (25th-28th) (Storm Data) (The Weather Channel)

2008 - Anchorage, AK, receives a record 17.2 inches at the airport and 22 inches in northeast Anchorage from the 25th to 26th. The 15.5 inches on the 25th makes it the third most received on any one day in Anchorage.