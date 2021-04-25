Merrill wrestling students run to remember late coach

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Merrill students gathered today to honor their late coach's memory.

The wrestling students ranging from elementary to high school met at Blue Jay Stadium, decked out in Merrill Wrestling apparel, to run 46 laps around the track representing Coach Jered Severt's 46 years of life.

Severt died recently when a tractor he was operating tipped over and pinned him underneath.

"He put a lot in the team, he did a lot for us, we figured we would do something for him," Wrestler and Run Organizer, Tristan Brewington said.

Those that chose not to run, walked and others participated by cheering the runners on. There will be a memorial for the coach on Monday from 4-7 p.m. in the Merrill High School Auditorium.