French protesters call for trial for Jewish woman’s killer

PARIS (AP) — Crowds have gathered in Paris and other French cities to denounce a ruling by France’s highest court that the killer of Jewish woman Sarah Halimi was not criminally responsible and therefore could not go on trial. The decision sparked outrage among the French and international Jewish community. Halimi, a 65-year-old Jewish woman, died in 2017 after being pushed out of the window of her Paris apartment by her neighbor Kobili Traoré, who allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is great” in Arabic). Traoré admitted pushing her. The ruling from the Court of Cassation, issued earlier this month, said there was enough evidence to show the act had antisemitic motives but Traoré had been “delirious” at the time.