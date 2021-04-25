Election conspiracies live on with audit by Arizona GOP

PHOENIX (AP) — Months after former President Donald Trump’s defeat, legislative Republicans in Arizona are challenging the outcome as they embark on an unprecedented effort to audit the results in the state’s most populous county. The state Senate used its subpoena power to take possession of all 2.1 million voted ballots in Maricopa County and the machines that counted them, along with hard drives full of data. They’ve handed the materials over to Cyber Ninjas, a technology firm with no election experience run by a man who has shared unfounded allegations of election fraud. The process is alarming election professionals who fear the auditors are not up to the complex task and will severely undermine faith in democracy.