Drone operators challenge surveyors’ turf in mapping dispute

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Here’s another industry being disrupted by technology: Licensed surveyors are objecting to maps that combine drone images with property lines. Michael Jones is suing North Carolina’s Board of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors. The board has threatened him with criminal prosecution for unlicensed surveying. The libertarian Institute of Justice law firm says it’s a nationwide freedom of speech issue. The challenge goes both ways: Surveyors need Federal Aviation Administration approval to professionally fly drones, and drone operators need state licenses to produce legal surveys. Some experts say they should work together to create maps that do a better job of showing where to build fences.