Cubs reliever that targets Brewers Brandon Woodruff gets suspension reduced to 2 games

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera has had his three-game suspension for throwing at Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff reduced to two games.

Tepera began his suspension with the team's series finale against the Brewers.

The Cubs begin a four-game series at Atlanta on Monday night.

The 33-year-old Tepera threw a pitch behind Woodruff in the fifth inning of Chicago's 3-2 victory at Milwaukee on April 13.