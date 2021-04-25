5 held as France investigates deadly police station attack

PARIS (AP) — French authorities are questioning a fifth person in an anti-terrorism investigation seeking to identify potential accomplices and motives after a police official was fatally stabbed at a police station outside Paris. French police killed the 37-year-old Tunisian attacker shortly after the Friday slaying of an unarmed administrative employee at the entrance of her police station in the town of Rambouillet. Police have detained a cousin of the attacker and are also questioning the attacker’s father, another cousin and a couple who provided him with an address for mail. This week, France’s interior minister plans to present a new counterterrorism and intelligence bill.