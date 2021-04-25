1983 Indiana remains ID’d as Chicago victim of serial killer

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say human remains found in 1983 at a northwestern Indiana farm have been identified as a male Chicago victim of the late serial killer Larry Eyler. The Newton County Coroner’s Office in Indiana identified the victim Sunday as John Ingram Brandenburg Jr. of Chicago. No age was given. The office worked with the nonprofit DNA Doe Project and others to find relatives who were a genetic match. Brandenburg was one of four “young men” found on an abandoned farm in rural Lake Village, Indiana, in October 1983. Authorities say Brandenburg had been drugged and killed by Eyler who confessed to multiple killings before dying in an Illinois prison in 1994.