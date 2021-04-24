Wausau PD participates in National Drug Take Back Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- April 24 is 'National Drug Take Back Day' and the Wausau Police Department did their part by offering special hours on Saturday for residents to drop off un-needed drugs.

The collection bin is also available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offers residents an opportunity to dispose of drugs in an environmentally safe way while also protecting themselves and those around them.

"Doing it this way and disposing of them properly, there's no harm to the environment and we don't have to worry about those un-used medications getting into the wrong hands," Wausau Police Department Lieutenant Nathan Pauls said

The drug drop off is also completely anonymous, the police department just asks that drugs be placed in bags provided and owners dispose of the original containers.