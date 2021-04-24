UW-Madison encourages students to think twice before going to Mifflin Street Block Party

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison says it will hold students accountable if they violate public health requirements at Saturday's Mifflin Street Block Party.

The Madison Police Department has warned students that it will issue citations for any house parties. Hosts could face a minimum fine of $376 for creating a health nuisance.

UW-Madison says it supports the city's stance. Officials want students to think about whether it is worth going to the block party.

"If you think about the timing of that event in particular, and how it relates to graduation, you know, how horrible would it be to miss your chance to be at your graduation, because of a few hours at an event like that, you know, when you could have protected yourself and done the right thing?" said spokesperson Meredith McGlone.

Students who are graduating and want to attend their commencement ceremony need to test negative for COVID-19.