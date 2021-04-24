UK’s Johnson faces questions over home refurbishment funding

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing questions over the costly refurbishment of his apartment on London’s Downing Street following a series of incendiary allegations made by his former top adviser. In a wide-ranging blog post late Friday, Dominic Cummings accused his former boss of attempting an “unethical, foolish, possibly illegal” plan to get Conservative Party donors to fund a lavish refurbishment of the flat. The government said Friday that Johnson himself met the cost of the apartment refurbishment, thought to be anywhere from $80,000 to $280,000. But the opposition Labour Party said Saturday that the prime minister needed to explain how he obtained the money to pay for the work overseen by Johnson’s fiancée.