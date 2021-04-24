Special Weather Statement issued April 24 at 6:35AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Special Weather Statement issued April 24 at 6:35AM CDT by NWS Duluth MNNew
Snow and fog will affect much of northwest Wisconsin this
morning. The snow may fall heavy at times and cause rapidly
changing visibilities. Accumulations will be under one inch for
most areas, but up to two inches will be possible locally. The
areas most likely to see the highest accumulations include
northern portions of Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron
counties. Snow will accumulate mainly on grassy surfaces.
However, some elevated surfaces such as bridges may see some snow
accumulation and icy patches. Patchy dense fog is also occurring
this morning, and this may bring visibilities down as low as one
quarter mile at times. Slow down and allow extra time for
traveling this morning.