Special Weather Statement issued April 24 at 6:35AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Snow and fog will affect much of northwest Wisconsin this

morning. The snow may fall heavy at times and cause rapidly

changing visibilities. Accumulations will be under one inch for

most areas, but up to two inches will be possible locally. The

areas most likely to see the highest accumulations include

northern portions of Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron

counties. Snow will accumulate mainly on grassy surfaces.

However, some elevated surfaces such as bridges may see some snow

accumulation and icy patches. Patchy dense fog is also occurring

this morning, and this may bring visibilities down as low as one

quarter mile at times. Slow down and allow extra time for

traveling this morning.