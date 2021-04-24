Sheriff to seek release of body cam video of fatal shooting

A North Carolina sheriff whose deputies fatally shot a Black man while serving warrants says he will ask a court to release body camera video as soon as he’s confident it won’t compromise the investigation into the death. The statement came Saturday as the sheriff faces sharp criticism and calls for transparency. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said in a recorded video statement that he would ask a judge as early as Monday to allow the release of deputy body camera footage of the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. Brown was fatally shot last Wednesday.