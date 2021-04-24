Oil Tanker off Syria coast on fire; Govt says drone attack

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s oil ministry says a fire has erupted in a tanker on its coast after what it said was a suspected drone attack The official state news agency said the Saturday fire in the oil tanker outside Baniyas refinery has been totally extinguished .The oil ministry said the fire started after a suspected drone attack that originated from the Lebanese territorial waters. It provided no further details. Syria’s oil resources are mostly outside of government controlled areas but two of its refineries are operating. This makes Damascus reliant on Iran for fuel.