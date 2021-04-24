How UEFA president Ceferin crushed a Super League rebellion

LONDON (AP) — UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says the shock of Slovenia’s 10-day war 30 years ago prepared him for the battle that nearly split European soccer last week. Ceferin was conscripted just as his tiny nation declared independence from Yugoslavia. Ceferin says while war and sport can’t be directly compared, “both were stressful — the tension was similar.” Ceferin was reflecting to The Associated Press on how he stopped 12 elite clubs breaking away to form a closed competition to usurp the Champions League. He described them as “spoiled children” who “cannot destabilize me.”