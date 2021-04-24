Fire tears through Baghdad hospital for coronavirus patients

Local media and officials say a fire has broken out in a Baghdad hospital for coronavirus patients after oxygen cylinders exploded causing casualties. Ambulances and firefighters rushed to put out the flames and clear out patients at the Ibn al-Khatib hospital in the Baghdad late Saturday. Initial reports show at least 15 dead and over 36 wounded, according to medical and security officials. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. Iraqi authorities have not released to an official casualty count. The fire is believed to have been caused when at least one oxygen cylinder exploded inside the hospital.