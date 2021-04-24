Changeable temperatures ahead, more precipitation too

Skies will clear off Saturday night as high pressure settles in. Looks for chilly and frosty conditions with lows in the low to mid 20s. Northwest to north winds around 5 mph are expected.

Sunday will begin with some sunshine but clouds will thicken through the day and highs will stay cool in the upper 40s to near 50. Variable winds will become southeast around 10 mph. A warm front to the southwest of Wisconsin will help generate some scattered light rain into our area by Sunday evening. Unfortunately it looks cool enough Sunday night into early Monday morning to have some light snow and sleet mixed in at times. Hopefully it won't get slippery on the roads, but we can't completely rule out a bit of trouble. The far north part of the area will be coolest, so that would be the more probable area to see a small slush or ice accumulation on the roads. Lows should be in the low to mid 30s late Sunday night.

Most of the precipitation should wind down by late morning Monday but some clouds may stick around throughout the day. Highs could vary from the low 50s in the far north-northeast part of the region to the mid 60s southwest. Gusty southeast winds will continue.

Tuesday looks variably cloudy and balmy as the warm front will be parked over northern Wisconsin. After lows in the upper 40s, the highs could climb to the low or mid 60s north and possibly into the low or mid 70s far south! There is a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm during the day, with a much higher chance of rain and thunderstorms moving in Tuesday night as a low pressure system crosses our area. There is a 30% chance of a few leftover showers Wednesday morning. Rain totals from this system could be on the order of 0.50 inch or so. It will stay variably cloudy the rest of Wednesday with cooler highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Overall it looks pretty quiet later in the week. A weather system will be tracking south of our region Thursday throwing a few clouds on us. It appears at this time that any spotty showers will probably stay in southern Wisconsin. Highs will be around 57 degrees. Friday should be partly cloudy and nice with highs around 63.

Warmer air should spill in for next weekend with highs well into the 60s Saturday with partly sunny skies. There is a small chance of showers or thunderstorms by late Saturday and possibly lingering into Sunday May 2nd.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:10 p.m., 24-April 2021

On April 24th in weather history:

1989 - Twenty cities in the central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Russell KS was the hot spot in the nation with a reading of 101 degrees. Evening thunderstorms produced severe weather from Colorado to Wisconsin. Hail four and a half inches in diameter was reported at Sargeant NE. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

2010 - An EF-4 tornado up to 1.75 miles wide travels 149.25 miles through Mississippi, the widest and fourth longest path in Mississippi history. It left behind major destruction to businesses, churches and homes, four fatalities in Yazoo City and ten fatalities across the state.