Brewers’ Yelich heads back to Milwaukee for MRI on sore back

CHICAGO (AP) — Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is returning to Milwaukee for an MRI on his strained lower back. The 2018 NL MVP had been eligible to be activated from the injured list for this weekend’s series with the Chicago Cubs. Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Yelich hit a “plateau” in his recovery. The Brewers also placed left-handed pitcher Brett Anderson on the injured list and recalled right-hander Phil Bickford from their alternate site.