Biden to recognize atrocities against Armenians as genocide

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to follow through on a campaign pledge to formally recognize that atrocities committed against the Armenian people by the Ottoman Empire more than a century ago in modern-day Turkey were genocide. That’s according to U.S. officials familiar with the president’s deliberations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe his plans. Biden spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday in anticipation of his plan to describe the killings and deportations of hundreds of thousands of Armenians as genocide in a proclamation marking Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on Saturday. U.S. presidents for decades have avoided using the term “genocide” to avoid alienating Turkey.