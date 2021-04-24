Australia and New Zealand commemorate war dead on Anzac Day

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australians and New Zealanders have paid tribute to their war dead as both nations prepare to withdraw from their longest war in Afghanistan. The neighboring countries commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that provided the soldiers’ first combat of World War I. New Zealand will withdraw its last troops from Afghanistan in May and Australia in September in line with U.S. plans to end the 20-year-campaign. Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton says the withdrawal allows Australia to focus on its own region, where China was changing the security environment.