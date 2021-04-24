Arizona AG rejects official’s call for probe of voting audit

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s attorney attorney has brushed away the state’s top election official’s call for an investigation into possible irregularities in a legislative chamber’s newly begun audit of 2020 election results from the state’s most populous county. Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Friday cited media reports of security lapses at the audit site and the auditors’ plans to question Maricopa County voters at their homes. But Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich later Friday said Hobbs provided “no facts” to warrant an investigation. The Senate-authorized audit includes a hand recount of 2.1 million ballots from Maricopa County.