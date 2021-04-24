Area Students hold rally to protest sexual assault

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- When Stevens Point Area School (SPASH) student Alyssa Olson saw rumors on social media about April 24 being dedicated as a day to sexually assault women, she was immediately disturbed.

"It just makes me feel so disappointed that this is a thing in our community and we have to worry about this," Olson said.

While some women chose to stay home Saturday or alter their plans for fear of being assaulted, Olson decided to hold a rally standing up to the rumors.

"So many people have told me that they've been worried about this specific event so I wanted to turn it around and make it a positive thing so that people don't have to be afraid and so they can stand out and talk about it," Olson said.

The rally began at the Shopko building in Stevens Point and ended in the Public Square where attendees heard stories from survivors.

"Title Nine does not protect women. People hide everything," an attendee said.

An area mom heard about the rumors when her daughter brought them to her attention.

"The whole thing was scary. I wanted to cry, I'm not going to lie, because nobody wants this for your kids," Chrystal Heil said.

At first, she said she and her daughter were skeptical the rumors were true, but after talking to friends and co-workers they realized the rumors were more serious than they originally believed.

"It's up to us as parents to stand up and say no, it's not right, make it aware that this is going on, teach your kids, especially with all the abductions going on, this is no different," Heil said.

Other parents have also expressed their concern and frustration that their children are having to see such content on social media.