Albania’s president lambasts US ambassador on TV talk show

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s president has accused the U.S. ambassador of intervening in the small European country’s internal affairs by supporting its prime minister in an upcoming parliamentary election. President Ilir Meta spoke harshly about Ambassador Yuri Kim during a television talk show on Friday night. While the show was airing, Kim sent a text message to Meta and also tweeted about Sunday’s election. Meta became visibly agitated and made extreme claims about the U.S. ambassador. At one point, he hinted that Kim could be part of an international lobbying campaign against him led by Serbia. The U.S. Embassy in Tirana did not respond immediately to a request for comment on Meta’s remarks.