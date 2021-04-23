Wausau RiverWolves under new ownership, unveil new team name

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau RiverWolves are no longer, but hockey is staying in Wausau.

The RiverWolves are now the Wausau Cyclones, and the team is now under the ownership of Hockey Management Group LLC.

The original Wausau Cyclones that many Wausau residents remember, were in town from 1972 until the early 2000's.

They were founded by Walter Fehl, whos son Brad is part of the new ownership group.

Ties to Wausau are strong with the new ownership group.

"I can remember standing behind this north net at the first hockey game I was at," said Corey Garrett, a co-owner of the team and Wausau native. "Sticks were banging on the glass and guys were missing teeth and the whole rink was packed. It was just a cool experience for a guy that didn't come from a hockey family, didn't really know anything about hockey. It was really what kinda set me in motion and was like this is the sport I want to be a part of."

Garrett played hockey at Wausau West High School before playing collegiately at Lawrence University, then playing professionally in Finland.

The hope is to start next season sometime in the fall.