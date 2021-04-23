Skip to Content

Vocabulary, lightning round added to National Spelling Bee

National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Scripps National Spelling Bee is undergoing a major overhaul to ensure it can identify a single champion. Organizers have added vocabulary questions and a lightning-round tiebreaker to this year’s pandemic-altered competition. Vocabulary has previously been part of the bee only in written tests but now will be part of the high-stakes oral rounds. The lightning round would be used at the end of the finals if the bee hasn’t identified a single winner. Spellers would get 90 seconds to spell as many words as they can. Some current and former spellers say the changes emphasize speed and memorization over skill.

Associated Press

