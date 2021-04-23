UWSP Child Care Center receives national attention

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The UWSP Child Care Center is receiving national attention for their work in helping the environment.

The center received the Maple Award, the highest honor in the United States Department of Education's Green Ribbon School Award.

Children involved in the childcare program spend most of their day outside learning about taking care of the planet.

"It's really exciting because we want to be able to show other early childhood schools how important it is to spend time outside," Pre-School Teacher Alicia Utke said.

The center also uses mostly wooden and sustainable equipment instead of plastic so broken materials don't end up in a landfill.

Utke also said the kids learn not only how to take care of the earth but why it is important to do so.