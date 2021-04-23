State Highway 73 back open after 3 vehicle accident

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- State Highway 73 is back open in Saratoga after a three vehicle accident.

The Wood County Sheriff's Department says, three vehicles were traveling west on State Highway 73 towards Carousel Court.

One vehicle was turning onto Carousel Court, a car behind it did not see the vehicle slowing to turn and braked suddenly to avoid a collision.

A pick up truck hit the back of the second vehicle, the truck then went into oncoming traffic and struck a car head on.

The passenger of the car that was rear-ended and the driver of the pick up truck were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

State Highway 73 was closed for an hour between County Highway Z and State Highway 13.