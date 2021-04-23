SPASH Students stand up to social media rumors

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- A disturbing rumor is making rounds on social media about carrying out sexual assaults this weekend.

The rumor quickly went viral as a group of men on social media are trying to make April 24 as a day to promote sexual assault.

A Stevens Point Area Senior High School(SPASH) student saw the posts on social media and was immediately disturbed by what she saw.

"It just kind of made me think of all the issues going on in the area and I just thought it was so wrong of people to even have this be a national day," said Alyssa Olson a junior at the school.

She decided to take action and stand up for herself and women around the country by speaking out.

"I just wanted to do something about it," Olson said.

Law enforcement were alerted to the day and are using the rumors as a lesson to be alert.

"We should always use caution in those type of situations to make sure we stay safe and that whatever the relationship is is within our boundaries and we're willing to participate in it," Stevens Point Police Department Lieutenant Dana Williams said.

Police also recommend making sure you know your boundaries if going out.

"Obviously with any day that you are in a situation with someone else and you are in a situation that could potentially turn into something that you weren't anticipating, a sexual assault of sorts, I would exercise caution," Williams said.

While some are claiming that the rumors are just that, rumors, and there is nothing to them, Olson said it is nothing to joke about but she is grateful for an opportunity to help others.

"It's a really good feeling to be able to empower other people and it's so freeing to watch other people share their stories and share their experiences and I think it can help them let go of that fear and feel empowered," Olson said.

The rally will be taking place Saturday at 5 pm at the Shopko parking lot and will end in the downtown public square rain or shine.