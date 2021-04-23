Senior Sendoff: Beau Gross – Stratford

With it being Friday for this Senior Sendoff it seems only appropriate that we honor an athlete that competed under the Friday night lights.

For this one we'd like to showcase Beau Gross from Stratford. Beau was an absolute workhorse for the Tigers on offense.

Through his career with Stratford he carried the rock 245 times for 1356 yards and 14 scores.

However he wasn't just limited to the ground, like Fedex he also delivered through the air, catching 27 passes for 301 yards and 6 touchdowns.

However he still wasn't done. Like a true iron man he also played some defense too racking up 99 total tackles.

Congratulations Beau on a great run at Stratford and good luck in the future.