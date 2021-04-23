Rain barrels offer way for residents to save water

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you live in Wausau you can start collecting rainwater to help your lawn or garden throughout the entire summer.

The new program is now taking reservations to buy a rain water collection barrel.

They're $50 for residents in the city limits, and $75 if you live outside of them.

An initial investment now can help save you some money on your water bill in the long run.

"So people are able to reuse the rainwater that we get. They'll be able to use it on their garden, on their lawn, or their landscaping. You could probably through it into a birdbath if that's what you want to do. So it really helps you not have to use more water, so i think it'll be great," said Mayor Katie Rosenberg, City of Wausau.

Dozens of gallons of water can be saved and stored with these barrels.

However, it's recommended that you drink the water.

Instead save it for your garden, as rain water is actually better for their growth than what comes out of your hose.

For those looking to purchase a rain barrel or are looking for more information can click on the link below.

Wausau Rain Barrels | Rain Water Solutions Inc.