Officials say carrier to help protect Afghanistan pullout

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. defense officials say the Pentagon has decided to keep a Navy aircraft carrier in the Middle East to provide protection for the more than 10,000 American and coalition troops withdrawing from Afghanistan in coming weeks. The officials say two Air Force bombers and additional troops also will be deployed to Afghanistan to help with the withdrawal. The moves back up Pentagon officials’ public assurances that U.S. forces will be prepared to meet whatever resistance the Taliban might present. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss decisions not yet announced.