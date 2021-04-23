More clouds going into the weekend

More clouds will be rolling in for today and it does not look like too much sunshine for the weekend. Temps will be cooler, but not too bad. The warmest days in the forecast will come early next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of patchy light rain or sprinkles.

High: 56 Wind: SW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a continued chance of a few sprinkles.

Low: 40 Wind: SW to West around 5

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a 50% of spotty light showers.

High: 51 Wind: West 5-15 becoming North

Mostly cloudy skies will prevail for this Friday but enough sun should peek out to boost high temps into the middle and upper 50s. The clouds might produce a brief shower or sprinkle but most of the day should be dry. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

A cold front dropping in from the north on Saturday will again keep mostly cloudy skies in the area and a chance of spotty light showers. Temps will be cooling off into the 40s in the Northwoods tomorrow so there might be a few flakes of snow mixing in with some of the brief showers. Around the central and southern parts of the area, highs will be in the low 50s. It will be cooler, but it is not going to be wet all day, so you can still do a few things outside.

The best bet to see some sunshine over the weekend will be Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon the clouds will increase ahead of a warm front moving into our area from the south. This front might produce some light rain toward evening on Sunday and there is a slight chance some of that rain could linger into Monday in the Northwoods. Temps will be cool on Sunday with highs only in the low 50s, then on Monday warmer air will move in. The mercury should reach the low to mid 60s by Monday afternoon.

A low pressure system and cold front will be developing across the middle of the country from Tuesday through Thursday of next week. This system will be around our area as well, so the rain chances will go up. It is too early to say for certain which day will have the highest chance of rain, but there is at least a 40% chance of rain and a few storms later Tuesday and about the same chance on Wednesday and Thursday. Tuesday will be quite warm with highs in the upper 60s, then things will cool down a bit again.

Have an fine Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 23-April-2021

On this date in weather history: 1983 - A mini-blizzard produced sixteen inches of snow at Laramie, WY, including a foot of snow in just eight hours during the night. (The Weather Channel)