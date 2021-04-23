How struggling households can get federal rental assistance

An estimated 8.8 million Americans are behind on their rent, according the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. While relief efforts have staved off some of the housing crisis, rent is still going to come due. The federal government has approved two rounds of rental assistance, worth more than $46 billion total, that is slowly making its way to renters. The money for the second round will begin going out in May. But renters may need help navigating the system to access the aid, which is doled out at a state, territory, tribal or local level.