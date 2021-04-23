Skip to Content

Greece closer to investment grade with ratings upgrade

Greece has moved closer to investment grade after Standard & Poor’s upgraded its sovereign rating for the debt-strapped country by one notch to BB from BB- with a positive outlook. The ratings agency said: “The upgrade reflects our expectation of a rapid improvement in Greece’s economic and budgetary performance as the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic subside.”  Greece now lies two notches below investment grade, as it continues a long climb back to recovery. It fell into junk status in 2010 as the country sought its first of three successive international bailouts. 

