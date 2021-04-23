Florida reaches new gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reached an agreement with the Seminole Tribe that would greatly expand gambling in state, including the introduction of legalized sports wagering. The tribe would be allowed to offer sports gambling at its casinos in South Florida and near Tampa and will be allowed to license horse tracks to accept such wagers on its behalf for a share of the income. That’s according to a memo sent by state Senate President Wilton Simpson to his members on Friday. The tribe will also be allowed to introduce craps and roulette at its casinos, including the popular Hard Rock Casino near Fort Lauderdale. The Legislature still must approve the 30-year pact.