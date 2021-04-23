India’s hospitals desperately plea for oxygen, fire kills 13

NEW DELHI (AP) — A fire killed 13 COVID-19 patients in a hospital in western India as an extreme surge in coronavirus infections leaves the nation short of medical care and oxygen. It had another global record in daily infections for a second straight day, adding 332,730 new cases. The surge already has driven its fragile health systems to the breaking point with understaffed hospitals overflowing with patients and critically short of supplies. The situation is getting worse by the passing day with hospitals taking to social media pleading with the government to replenish their oxygen supplies and threatening to stop fresh admissions of patients.