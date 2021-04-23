Donations needed for statewide blood bank

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A blood center in Wisconsin is asking people to donate blood after a busy week left the center in short supply.

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin says they were called upon by hospitals in the southern part of the state on Wednesday to send multiple units of blood to help trauma center staff care for those injured in a multi-car pileup.

There is now a need to have enough blood to supply hospitals and trauma centers should they need the blood.

"We would like to have at least a three day supply of red blood cells and we got down to a one day supply and that's just not enough. We've got blood in the hospitals but we need several hundreds of units of each blood type on our shelves," said Dr. Dan Waxman the vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti.

The numbers of people donating blood have dropped during COVID-19, 20% of Versiti's mobile blood donations usually come from high schools and universities.

During the first quarter of 2021, their mobile blood donations are down 40%, and right now Waxman says it's about a 50/50 split between mobile donations and people donating at the centers.

Information on how you can schedule an appointment can be found here.