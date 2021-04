Weston (WAOW) -- The Everest Metro Police Chief says there has been a critical incident in Weston.



According to a News 9 reporter on scene, there's a heavy police presence at an apartment complex on Post Avenue and Neupert Avenue. Everest Metro police and the Marathon County Sheriff's Department are on scene.

Police say the public is not in any danger.

No other details have been released. Stay with News 9 for any developments.