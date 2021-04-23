7 deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say seven North Carolina deputies have been placed on leave and three more have resigned in the aftermath of a Black man being shot and killed by members of their department serving drug-related search and arrest warrants. The disclosure comes as calls increase for the release of deputy body camera footage amid signs that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back and killed as he was trying to drive away. Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Aaron Wallio confirmed the resignations and deputies on leave in an email Friday. Wallio said the department has a total of about 55 sworn deputies.