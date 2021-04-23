Asia stocks mixed after Wall St falls on Biden tax report

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street declined following a news report that President Joe Biden plans to raise taxes on wealthy investors. Tokyo fell while Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. U.S. futures were higher. On Thursday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.9% after Bloomberg News cited unidentified sources saying Biden’s plan would raises taxes on people who earn more than $1 million in capital gains. Investors are also focused on company earnings reports, the state of the virus outbreak, the pace of vaccinations and the prospects for economic recovery from the pandemic.