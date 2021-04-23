Air Force One subcontractor laying off 223 after losing job

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A subcontractor working on the new Air Force One aircraft until Boeing gave them the boot has announced it is cutting 223 jobs. GDC Technics CEO Brad Foreman said the job cuts are the direct result of Boeing’s actions. In a letter to the Texas Workforce Commission, GDC said it anticipated most operations at its Fort Worth headquarters would cease, and it would close its San Antonio facility where the Air Force One work was done. Boeing had sued GDC, alleging breach of contract from work delays. GDC countersued, accusing Boeing of mismanagement and harming GDC’s reputation.