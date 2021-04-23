After COVID relief bill, progressives look for next big win

ATLANTA (AP) — Progressives are looking for their next big win now that the COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law. Many have declared a Democratic countermeasure to the Georgia election law the No. 1 goal. The Derek Chauvin murder trial has resurrected calls for criminal justice legislation. Some liberals want an immigration overhaul. Others seize on expanding the Supreme Court. This week, the House voted to make the District of Columbia a state. And progressives have their own version of climate and public works spending. It’s a reflection that the progressive movement remains scattershot as it tries to turn its growing power into policy achievements.