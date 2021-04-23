13 new COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin; 30.4% fully vaccinated

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin reported 13 deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS also reported 48 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Thursday afternoon, 346 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 18 from the day prior.

Of those, 116 are in the ICU, up 11 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 795 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 4,613 negative results. Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 577,684, or 97.3 percent, are considered recovered.

As of Thursday, a total of 4,125,027 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin.

So far, 41.5 percent of Wisconsinites have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and 30.4 percent of the state has completed the vaccine series.

Vaccination numbers can change on a rolling basis as the state gets more data each day.

DHS has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.