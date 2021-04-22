Weston Trustee in favor of recreational marijuana

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Village of Weston Trustee is aligning with Governor Tony Evers to bring recreational marijuana to the badger state.

Nate Fiene was re-elected to the village board of trustees earlier this month.

Fiene says recreational marijuana has the potential to bring new life to Wisconsin agriculture and a boon to the economy.

But also sees it as a step towards justice reform.

"If we pardon and expunge criminal records of people who are convicted of non-violent marijuana offenses that gets people leading productive lives," said Fiene.

Feine added, with neighboring states Illinois and Michigan already having recreational marijuana, it puts Wisconsin at a competitive dis-advantage.

Governor Evers included making marijuana legal in his biennial budget.