Texting option weighed for upcoming ‘988’ suicide hotline

Recognizing that many Americans rely on texting, U.S. regulators are considering requiring that phone companies allow people to text a suicide hotline. The Federal Communications Commission last summer voted to require a new “988” number for people to call to reach a suicide prevention hotline. Phone companies have until July 2022 to implement the three-digit calling number. In weighing whether to require texts to 988 as well, the agency noted the importance of texting for young people and those who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities.