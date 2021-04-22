Special Weather Statement issued April 22 at 4:26AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Dry conditions and breezy southwest winds will lead to near-

critical fire weather conditions today. Afternoon relative

humidity will fall to between 15 to 25 percent, with wind gusts

between 15 to 25 mph, and high temperatures in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Be sure to check restrictions and the fire danger

before burning.

For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see

www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.

For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see

www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.