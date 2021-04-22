Special Weather Statement issued April 22 at 4:26AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Special Weather Statement issued April 22 at 4:26AM CDT by NWS Duluth MNNew
Dry conditions and breezy southwest winds will lead to near-
critical fire weather conditions today. Afternoon relative
humidity will fall to between 15 to 25 percent, with wind gusts
between 15 to 25 mph, and high temperatures in the upper 50s to
lower 60s. Be sure to check restrictions and the fire danger
before burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.