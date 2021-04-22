Senior Sendoff: Alyssa Standifer – SPASH

For tonight's Senior Sendoff it's back to the volleyball court to meet Alyssa Standifer.

Alyssa played multiple sports for the Panthers during her career at SPASH including basketball and softball, but volleyball is where she really shined.

After not getting the traditional volleyball season in the fall, Alyssa helped the team persevere into the postseason of the WIAA's alternate fall season.

In her final year in the black red and white uniform Alyssa played 37 sets and had 54 kills along with 11 blocks and 27 digs.

Congratulations Alyssa and good luck in whatever you decide to pursue in your future