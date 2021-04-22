Skip to Content

Searching for footing in a life nearly extinguished by COVID

12:18 am National news from the Associated Press

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Like so many health care workers battered by the pandemic, Kari Wegg is searching for footing in a life after COVID-19. But the scars across her chest and neck are constant reminders that it takes much more than a shot in the arm to get there. The Indiana nurse came down with the disease last summer; her condition spiraled downward, and her life was saved only by grace of a double lung transplant. The road to normal is a long one, but she’s bolstered by the love and support of her husband and sons, and by her own indomitable spirit.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content