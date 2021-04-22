Riverfront Rendezvous Returns for 2021

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Riverfront Rendezvous is coming back this Independence Day weekend in Stevens Point.

Officials announced plans for the event July 2nd through 4th in Pfiffner Pioneer Park. City Parks Director Dan Kramer says it’s great that they can give residents something to look forward to as vaccination numbers increase in the region.

“There’s been hours and days of planning and communication back and forth from my staff to different professionals that we work with on the entertainment end. So we are excited to announce the dates and the lineup, and now it’s our pledge to plan and be as responsible as we can,” said Kremer. “We are definitely excited to say we look forward to a festival.”

Kramer adds that organizers have also been working with a different fireworks company and are expecting this year’s show to be one of the best in the region. They’ll be shooting off the elements from the middle of the Wisconsin River, meaning those on both sides of the river will have a good view.

“We believe it’s really going to be a crowd-pleaser. We’re really excited to have that portion of the festival and offer that to our community,” he added.

As for how “open” the event will be, Kramer says that is still to be determined based on the details around COVID-19 this summer. “We are going to continue to monitor the environment to make sure if any sort of spike [in cases] or different order is issued we can pivot, adjust, and be prepared to respond.”

Mayor Mike Wiza added that the more residents continue to follow masking recommendations from health experts and get vaccinated when they can, the greater the chances that the festival will go on with fewer restrictions.

Musical performances for 2021 include Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, Gangstagrass, Purple Veins (Prince Tribute), Stetsin and Lace, Christopher Gold Band, Conscious Pilot, Donnie Pick and the Road Band, Tae & The Neighborly, Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers, Frugal Stu & The Coupons, Thy Dirty Deuce, Madtown Mannish Boys, and Sara Crow and the Strangers.

More details about the event will be released in the coming weeks.